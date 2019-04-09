Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

