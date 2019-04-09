Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

In other news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $530,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,602,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

