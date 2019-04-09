Macquarie Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €18.00 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.71 ($24.08).

Shares of PSM opened at €13.68 ($15.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a one year high of €31.10 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

