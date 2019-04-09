Luminex (LMNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminex’s quarterly earnings declined on a year-over-year basis in recent times. Assay and molecular diagnostic revenues also declined recently. Contraction in gross and operating margins add to the woes. The stock is overvalued at the moment. On the bright side, Luminex continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms. Consumables and Royalty revenues improved significantly in recent times. Management is also optimistic about the recent acquisition of MilliporeSigma’s flow cytometry asset. Additionally, the company begins 2019 with a robust pipeline, which is likely to diversify its customer base. An impressive guidance for the first quarter of 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

LMNX stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Luminex by 200,517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 756,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,923,000 after buying an additional 755,950 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 264,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Luminex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

