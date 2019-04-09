LuckChain (BASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

LuckChain (CURRENCY:BASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, LuckChain has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One LuckChain coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuckChain has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LuckChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuckChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005348 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025999 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012649 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00144944 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008377 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003173 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000367 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LuckChain Coin Profile

LuckChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. LuckChain’s total supply is 715,868,299 coins. LuckChain’s official website is luckchain.org . The official message board for LuckChain is bbs.luckchain.org . LuckChain’s official Twitter account is @Luck_Chain

LuckChain Coin Trading

LuckChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuckChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuckChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuckChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuckChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.