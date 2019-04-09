LSL Property Services (LSL) Given New GBX 278 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on LSL Property Services from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

In related news, insider Ian Crabb acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £58,170 ($76,009.41).

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

