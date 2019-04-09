Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Receives $198.67 Average PT from Analysts

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Ifs Securities cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,793,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 32,281.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,766,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51. Loxo Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.93.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

