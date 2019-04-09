Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 805 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. American Express’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/loring-wolcott-coolidge-fiduciary-advisors-llp-ma-sells-805-shares-of-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.