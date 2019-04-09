Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $131.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $1,219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $60,713.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,854.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,797 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

