Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/loring-wolcott-coolidge-fiduciary-advisors-llp-ma-cuts-stake-in-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.