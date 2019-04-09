Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0343 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $79,118.00 and $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000265 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13,631.03 or 2.61554675 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00119255 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,304,121 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

