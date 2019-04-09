LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $109,378.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.82 or 0.13862709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00051091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018013 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

