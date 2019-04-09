LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 6,842 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 0.17% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 582.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 345,474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,499,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000.

Shares of PICB opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

