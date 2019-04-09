LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,676 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPMD opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LifePlan Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/lifeplan-financial-group-inc-increases-stake-in-spdr-portfolio-mid-cap-etf-spmd.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.