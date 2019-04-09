LifePlan Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,132 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 1,460.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 361.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,790 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1,738.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period.

BMV:USRT opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $833.00 and a 52 week high of $972.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4364 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

