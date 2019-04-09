Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $97,755.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $482,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 192,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.53.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

