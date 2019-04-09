Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

LBRDA opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.28%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 460,116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

