Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,779 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.67% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 858,377.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,197,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 2,197,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,141,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,276,000 after buying an additional 1,073,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

