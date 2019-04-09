Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60,320 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 12.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $63,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,467,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. 153,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/lenox-wealth-advisors-llc-buys-60320-shares-of-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-global-etf-acwv.html.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.