Lennox International Inc. (LII) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lennox International by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Lennox International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 281,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $908,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 16,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $4,055,581.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,395,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,538. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $276.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Cowen lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $276.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.03.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

