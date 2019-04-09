Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 49,520 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares during the quarter. TRI Pointe Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

TPH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 48,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,785. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

