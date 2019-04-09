Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of First Horizon National worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,347,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,886 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 1,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,709,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,286 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in First Horizon National by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,542,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Horizon National by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,640,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,062,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 849,472 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

