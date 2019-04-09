Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.91 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of AGCO worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AGCO by 2,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,667,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 354,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 876,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,159,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,300 shares of company stock worth $8,498,631 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

