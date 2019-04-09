Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after acquiring an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after purchasing an additional 327,747 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $59,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,674 shares of company stock worth $7,294,010. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

