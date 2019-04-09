Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 321,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 586,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,041. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

