Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 910 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $169.17. 1,035,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/legacy-capital-partners-inc-sells-910-shares-of-general-dynamics-co-gd.html.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.