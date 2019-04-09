Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,419,000 after buying an additional 6,689,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,842,000 after acquiring an additional 620,141 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,181,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,402,000 after acquiring an additional 652,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,082,000 after acquiring an additional 812,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

In other Newmont Mining news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $42,662.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $122,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,562.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 5,013,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,938,635. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newmont Mining from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/legacy-capital-partners-inc-purchases-1450-shares-of-newmont-mining-corp-nem.html.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.