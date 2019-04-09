Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $141.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Masimo news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $8,752,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

