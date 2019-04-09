Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stock

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/legacy-advisors-llc-invests-83000-in-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-stock.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.