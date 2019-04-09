LeaCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $26,207.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LeaCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LeaCoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000200 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 405,259,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LeaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LeaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.