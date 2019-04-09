Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Landstar System also posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

LSTR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 205.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

