Landmark Bank Takes Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,057,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,207,000 after purchasing an additional 529,995 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,883. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

