Landmark Bank Sells 1,942 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Landmark Bank reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 932,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,051. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

