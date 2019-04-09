Landmark Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Landmark Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,968,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 6,563,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,113,577. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

