Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $5,314.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00107195 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

