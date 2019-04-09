Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746 over the last 90 days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $81.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

