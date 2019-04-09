La Quinta (LQ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of La Quinta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of La Quinta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for La Quinta and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 12 0 2.92

La Quinta presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $28.03, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given La Quinta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe La Quinta is more favorable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. La Quinta does not pay a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Quinta and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.16 billion 2.42 $351.52 million $0.89 28.43

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta N/A N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment 6.81% 13.92% 4.92%

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats La Quinta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia. It serves the upper-midscale and midscale segments, principally under the La Quinta brand. La Quinta Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

