Kronecoin One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (KRONE)

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Kronecoin has a total market cap of $9,523.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kronecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.01680031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

Kronecoin (KRONE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 11,294,899 coins. The official website for Kronecoin is www.kronecoin.org . Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kronecoin

Kronecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kronecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

