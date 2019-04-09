Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Raised by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 164,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,975. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.35 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

