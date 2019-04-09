Knowles Corp (KN) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Knowles worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Knowles by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,739 shares of company stock worth $45,128. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

