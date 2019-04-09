Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,294,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,115,000 after buying an additional 732,762 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,695,000 after buying an additional 709,592 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,961,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 606,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $25,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,519 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KNX opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.