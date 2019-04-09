Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,294,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,115,000 after buying an additional 732,762 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,695,000 after buying an additional 709,592 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,961,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 606,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $25,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,519 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of KNX opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/knight-swift-transportation-holdings-inc-knx-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.