KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Buys 9,178 Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF makes up 0.2% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 536.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF alerts:

BMV VONV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.48. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a twelve month low of $98.28 and a twelve month high of $114.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Buys 9,178 Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/kls-professional-advisors-group-llc-buys-9178-shares-of-vanguard-russell-1000-value-etf-vonv.html.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.