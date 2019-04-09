Kingstone Companies (KINS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.28

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 35071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein sold 8,717 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $145,225.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 47,545 shares of company stock valued at $781,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

