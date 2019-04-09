Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Increased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

KMB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,381. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

