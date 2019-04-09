KeyCorp Comments on XPO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.74.

NYSE:XPO opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,054,000 after buying an additional 344,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 26.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 46,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

