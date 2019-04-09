Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 204,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 405,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 410,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.16.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 593,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,293. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.56 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

