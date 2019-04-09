Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.48. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 97,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,720,984.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,033,773 shares of company stock valued at $27,468,293. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

