Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000.

Shares of IWC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 11,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,924. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $110.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2399 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

