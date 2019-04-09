Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at $825,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $743,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,460,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,756,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,979. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

