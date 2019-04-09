Joincoin Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $27,849.00 and $13.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joincoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,262,585 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

